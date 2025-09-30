Qatar says meeting on Gaza plan to be held with Hamas, Turkey

Qatar said it was set to hold talks with Hamas negotiators and Turkey Tuesday to discuss US President Donald Trump's Gaza plan, with a foreign ministry spokesman saying Hamas would study it "responsibly".

"The (Hamas) negotiating delegation promised to study it responsibly," Majed al-Ansari, Qatar's foreign ministry spokesman, told a press conference. He added: "there will also be another meeting today, also attended by the Turkish side, with the negotiating delegation."

Qatar also said that it was "content" with the security assurances that the United States had given to the country, and Israel had promised not to attack it again in a phone call the previous day.

"The security assurances and the commitments that were offered in the call yesterday (Monday) by President Trump and the Israeli prime minister (Benjamin Netanyahu) were very clear and were under the guarantee of the US president that Qatar will never be attacked," foreign ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari told a press conference.

"We are content with the security assurances that we have received," he said, adding there had also been "a commitment by Israel not to attack Qatar again in its capacity or otherwise."