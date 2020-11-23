Qatar: Airport cops face 3-year sentences over invasive search

The abandoned newborn’s mother also faces up to 15 years in prison if apprehended

Prosecutors in Qatar said on Monday that the airport police officers who ordered forced body examinations of female passengers after an abandoned newborn was discovered in a trash can face possible three-year prison sentences.

Prosecutors did not say how many police officers at Hamad International Airport faced charges over the October 2 incident that sparked widespread anger in Australia, a key destination for the state-owned Qatar Airways.

“Extensive investigations revealed that some employees of the Airport Security Department acted unilaterally by summoning female medical staff to conduct external examination to some female passengers, thinking that what they had done was within the law,” a statement from prosecutors said.

The abandoned newborn’s mother, whom the statement described as a “convict,” also faces up to 15 years in prison if apprehended. The woman apparently flew out of the country before the baby was discovered. Prosecutors said DNA helped them identify her and the baby’s father.

The physical examinations of passengers bound for Sydney and nine other unnamed destinations triggered outrage in Australia. The government denounced the searches as inappropriate and beyond circumstances in which the women could give free and informed consent.