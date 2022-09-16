Putin to Modi: 'We'll do our best to end Ukraine conflict as soon as possible'

The Moscow-Kyiv conflict is entering a decisive phase, with Kyiv's forces expelling Russian troops from swathes of the east
Russian President Vladimir Putin told Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday that he wanted to end the conflict in Ukraine as soon as possible and understood that India had concerns about the fighting.
"I know your position on the conflict in Ukraine, your concerns.... We will do our best to end this as soon as possible," Putin told Modi on the sidelines of a regional summit in Uzbekistan.
Modi told Putin that now was "not a time for war", television images showed.
New Delhi and Moscow have longstanding ties dating back to the Cold War, and Russia remains by far India's biggest arms supplier.
But in their first face-to-face meeting since Moscow's forces invaded Ukraine in February, Modi told Putin: "Excellency, I know today's time is not a time for war."
India has shied away from explicitly condemning Russia for the invasion, which sent the price of oil and other commodities soaring.
But he stressed the importance of "democracy and diplomacy and dialogue" in the meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in the Uzbek city of Samarkand, footage showed on Indian public service broadcaster Doordashan.
They would discuss "how to move forward on the path of peace", Modi added.
The comments from the Indian leader came just a day after Putin acknowledged that China -- Russia's key ally -- had "concerns" over the conflict in Ukraine.
ALSO READ:
The Moscow-Kyiv conflict is entering a decisive phase, with Kyiv's forces expelling Russian troops from swathes of the east
She and a dozen activists 'doused gasoline everywhere inside, took out a lighter and threatened to light it,' said one witness
Kyiv fears Moscow will step up attacks on its energy networks as winter approaches, asks for anti-aircraft technology from Western allies
The late monarch's funeral will be held in London on September 19 and is expected to be attended by leaders from around the world
His report led to the impeachment of the former president
Nearby Harvard University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology said they were increasing patrols on their campuses as a precaution
Defence ministry says air, rocket and artillery forces are carrying out massive strikes on units of the Ukrainian armed forces
Armenia says at least 49 of its soldiers killed while Azerbaijan says it lost 50