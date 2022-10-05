UAE

Putin signs laws annexing 4 Ukrainian regions

This move finalises the annexation of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia into Russia

Photo: AP file
Photo: AP file

By AP

Published: Wed 5 Oct 2022, 11:03 AM

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday signed laws absorbing four Ukrainian regions into Russia, a move that finalises the annexation carried out in defiance of international law.

Earlier this week, both houses of the Russian parliament ratified treaties making the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions part of Russia. The formalities followed Kremlin-orchestrated “referendums” in the four regions that Ukraine that the West have rejected as a sham.

