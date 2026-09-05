Putin says US-Russia contacts beneficial as talks begin with Witkoff and Kushner

Russian President Vladimir Putin told US special representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner on Saturday that contacts between Moscow and Washington were always beneficial, and that Russia found it convenient to work with them.

Witkoff said US President Donald Trump had sent his best wishes to Putin and thanked him for a ceasefire during the US delegation's visit. Putin said Russia would do its utmost to ensure the safety of the mediators.

The two US special representatives arrived in Moscow for talks on ending the war in Ukraine.

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