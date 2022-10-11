Putin says Russia not working 'against anyone' in energy markets

Two CNN journalists were cleared of wrongdoing for entering the daycare centre where more than 20 children were killed
President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Russia was not working against anyone on energy markets and was seeking a balance between oil supply and demand, a week after Washington criticised a decision by Opec+ to steeply cut oil production.
"We are also actively working within the framework of Opec+. I know your position, our actions, our decisions are not directed against anyone, we are not going to and do not do it in such a way as to create problems for anyone," Putin said.
"Our actions are aimed at creating stability in the global energy markets, so that both consumers of energy resources and those involved in production, suppliers to the global markets feel calm, stable and confident. So that the supply and demand would be balanced."
US President Joe Biden has called on his administration and Congress to explore ways to boost US energy production and reduce Opec's control over energy prices after what Washington called the cartel's "shortsighted" production cuts.
The Kremlin on Sunday praised Opec+ for agreeing production cuts that it said had successfully countered the "mayhem" sown by the United States in global energy markets.
