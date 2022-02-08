Putin says possible to move forward on some of Macron’s proposals

Russian president says Moscow would do its best to find compromises in the crisis with the West over Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) gestures during a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron in Moscow. —AFP

By AFP Published: Tue 8 Feb 2022, 2:45 AM

Russian President Vladimir Putin said several proposals put forward by his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron at talks on Monday could form a basis for moving forward on the crisis over Ukraine.

“A number of his ideas, proposals... are possible as a basis for further steps,” Putin said after more than five hours of talks with Macron in the Kremlin.

He did not provide any details but said the two leaders would speak by phone after Macron meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday.

He said Moscow would do its best to find compromises in the crisis with the West over Ukraine.

“As far as we are concerned, we will do everything to find compromises that suit everyone,” Putin said, adding that there would be “no winners” if war breaks out on the European continent.

The Russian leader also stressed that NATO and the United States had ignored Moscow’s demand of security guarantees including NATO’s non-expansion and would press them for a firm commitment.

“I don’t think that our dialogue is over,” he said, adding that Russia would soon send a response to NATO and Washington.

Putin said he was grateful to Macron for his efforts to solve the security crisis.

“I would like to thank Mr. Macron for the efforts France is making to resolve the acute issue of our relations with NATO, to create an environment of stability on the European continent, to resolve the crisis in southeastern Ukraine,” Putin said.

Putin denied that Russia was acting aggressively towards Ukraine or the West.

“It is not us who are moving towards NATO’s borders,” he said.

If Ukraine joins the Western military bloc, Russia could get sucked into conflict with European countries, he added.

“Do you want France to go to war with Russia?” Putin said.

The Russian leader said Ukrainian authorities were to blame for the continued conflict the country’s east.

“Kyiv still rejects every opportunity for a peaceful restoration of its territorial integrity,” Putin said.

Macron flew into Moscow at the start of a week of intense Western diplomacy aimed at easing fears of a Russian invasion of its pro-Western neighbour.

With tens of thousands of Russian troops camped near the Ukrainian border, Macron was the first top Western leader to meet Putin since the crisis began in December.