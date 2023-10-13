Putin says Israel suffered cruel attack but its response is cruel too

There are about 18,000 Indian citizens living and working or studying in Israel
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Israel was replying to an attack of unprecedented cruelty by using cruel methods of its own.
Putin told reporters that Russia understood the "logic of events" in the Middle East, where Israel has laid siege to the Gaza Strip and pounded it with air strikes in response to a weekend attack by Hamas militants who killed over 1,300 people.
"Israel is replying on a large scale and also with quite cruel methods," Putin said during a visit to Bishkek, capital of Kyrgyzstan.
He said that "even in the United States" scenarios for Gaza were being discussed that were comparable to the siege of the Soviet city of Leningrad (now St Petersburg) by Nazi Germany in World War Two.
"In my view it is unacceptable," Putin said. "More than 2 million people live there. Far from all of them support Hamas by the way, far from all. But all of them have to suffer, including women and children. Of course it's hard for anyone to agree with this."
Khaleej Times is now on WhatsApp Channels. Click to join.
Putin reiterated his call for the crisis to be resolved by negotiation, saying Russia could help because it has relations with both sides.
Earlier, he said that an Israeli ground offensive in Gaza would lead to an "absolutely unacceptable" number of civilian casualties.
Relations between Russia and Israel have been traditionally strong, but have come under strain since the start of Putin's war in Ukraine in which thousands of Ukrainian civilians have been killed.
ALSO READ:
There are about 18,000 Indian citizens living and working or studying in Israel
Some lived and worked in Israel; a few were there to study; and there were those who just attended a music festival
This World Mental Health Day, let us remember that a healthy mind is the bedrock upon which our financial success and emotional fulfilment are built
The World Health Organisation estimates more than 11,000 people from 1,655 families had been affected
EU Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi says Israel has now every right to defend itself within the bounds of international law
Goldin is only the third woman to win the prize, which was announced by Hans Ellegren, secretary-general of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences
A government spokesman says hundreds are still trapped, with more than 1,000 hurt and more than 1,300 homes destroyed
The death toll surged to almost 1,000 since Palestinian militant group Hamas launched its massive surprise attack on Israel