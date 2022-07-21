Putin, Saudi Crown Prince underline importance of OPEC+ framework

The Russian President also asked about a possible meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman spoke by phone on Thursday and underlined the importance of further cooperation within the OPEC+ group of oil producers, the Kremlin said.
The conversation took place six days after US President Joe Biden visited the prince in Saudi Arabia - highlighting the kingdom's importance to both Washington and Moscow at a time when Russia's war in Ukraine is roiling global energy markets.
"The current situation on the world oil market was considered in detail. The importance of further coordination within the framework of OPEC+ was emphasized," the Kremlin said.
"It was noted with satisfaction that the countries participating in this format are consistently fulfilling their obligations in order to maintain the necessary balance and stability in the global energy market."
OPEC+ brings together the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries with a group of other producers led by Russia.
The Kremlin said the two leaders also discussed expanding trade and economic ties, and exchanged views on the situation in Syria.
The Russian President also asked about a possible meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
Category will open on September 19
Ceremony to be done to honour 67-year-old's title of being country's longest-serving prime minister
Obstetrician-gynaecologist files 'tort claim notice' against Indiana AG Todd Rokita
Judge sets trial date for October
High temperatures should act as a wake-up call for countries, UN agency says
Putin to discuss mechanisms to export grain with Erdogan during gathering
Lawmaker Kemi Badenoch was eliminated from the contest