Putin orders 3-day halt in strikes on Kyiv for Trump envoys' visit: Kremlin

President Vladimir Putin has ordered a three-day halt in Russian strikes on Kyiv for a visit to the Ukrainian capital by US President Donald Trump's envoys, the Kremlin said Saturday.

"The Russian president and commander in chief... has given the order not to strike Kyiv for three days from midnight tonight," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying by state news agency TASS as US envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff prepared to head from Moscow to Kyiv.

US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner landed in Moscow on Saturday to discuss a plan to end more than four years of war between Russia and Ukraine.

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After talks in Moscow the pair, sent by US President Donald Trump, are expected to travel on to Kyiv in Washington's latest bid to break a diplomatic stalemate in Europe's deadliest conflict since World War II.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of trying to disrupt the envoys' visit with overnight strikes on Kyiv's two airports, as well as on a civilian target in the Dnipro region that killed five people.

It will be the first time that Trump's businessman friend Witkoff and son-in-law Kushner have visited war-torn Kyiv since Trump returned to office last year with a pledge to resolve the conflict.