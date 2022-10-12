Putin miscalculated Russia’s ability to occupy Ukraine: Biden

While handing her the gold Nansen medal, UN refugee chief Filippo Grandi says Merkel had demonstrated vision, courage and fortitude
US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday he believes his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin is a normally rational actor who badly misjudged his prospects of occupying Ukraine.
The president spoke out in a rare televised interview as his administration looks for what he has described as an “off-ramp” for Putin to deescalate Ukraine war before he resorts to weapons of mass destruction.
“I think he is a rational actor who has miscalculated significantly,” Biden told CNN after Moscow’s shelling of civilian targets across its neighbour marked an escalation in the seven-month conflict.
Biden warned last week that the world risks “Armageddon” in unusually direct remarks about the dangers from Putin’s thinly veiled threats to use nuclear weapons to assist Russia’s faltering attempt to take over swaths of Ukraine.
Putin’s state of mind has been the subject of much debate after the Russian president suffered a series of recent military set-backs in the invasion, which he launched in February.
In remarks released by CNN ahead of its broadcast of the interview later Tuesday, Biden said that while he believed Putin himself was rational, he had underestimated the ferocity of Ukrainian defiance.
“I think... he thought he was going to be welcomed with open arms, that this was the home of Mother Russia in Kyiv, and that where he was going to be welcomed, and I think he just totally miscalculated,” Biden said.
While handing her the gold Nansen medal, UN refugee chief Filippo Grandi says Merkel had demonstrated vision, courage and fortitude
Russian strikes on Kyiv and other cities overshadows UN General Assembly meeting
Success was achieved through detailed metrics including global expansion and distribution, says CEO Peter Murray
The winners were announced on Monday at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm
Unlike previous attacks that mostly hit the outskirts of the city, Monday’s strike targeted several locations at its very centre
The landslide, caused by the biggest river flood in the area in 30 years, is the worst so far this year in Venezuela
Russian president says authors, perpetrators, and those who ordered the bridge attack are the special services of Ukraine
Two CNN journalists were cleared of wrongdoing for entering the daycare centre where more than 20 children were killed