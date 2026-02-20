Viral video: Japanese monkey 'Punch' with plushie mum gets bullied; zoo says 'don't feel sorry'

Punch sat down and gave up on communicating with another baby monkey when he was 'scolded and dragged by an adult monkey'

  • PUBLISHED: Fri 20 Feb 2026, 11:28 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

In the age of cute animal videos being created by AI, a clip of a real baby monkey carry a plushie has refreshingly moved the internet.

Meet 'Punch' or 'Punch-kun', a six-month-old monkey in Japan who spends a whole lot of his time with his toy orangutan mum. The macaque at Ichikawa City Zoo in Japan recently gained massive popularity after videos of him with the toy went viral.

Recommended For You

Look: Crescent spotted in UAE skies on first day of Ramadan

Look: Crescent spotted in UAE skies on first day of Ramadan

Digital publishing: How writers are discovering new ways to reach readers

Digital publishing: How writers are discovering new ways to reach readers

Balanchine in the spotlight as Meydan's Carnival night shapes road to the Dubai World Cup

Balanchine in the spotlight as Meydan's Carnival night shapes road to the Dubai World Cup

CASA VOGUE DESIGN LLC delivers premium fit-out excellence with 45-day fast-track hospitality project in Dubai

CASA VOGUE DESIGN LLC delivers premium fit-out excellence with 45-day fast-track hospitality project in Dubai

Daiso Japan unveils the largest Ramadan collection in the UAE

Daiso Japan unveils the largest Ramadan collection in the UAE

 

Recently, however, another clip of the monkey getting "dragged around" by another bigger monkey in the zoo was posted. Netizens shared the clip widely, with many feeling sorry for the little monkey as he scurried away to gain comfort from the toy orangutan.

The zoo, in return, issued a statement on the video, giving context behind the video. It said that "Punch approached another baby monkey from the troop in attempt to communicate," the baby monkey, however, avoided him.

Punch then later sat down and gave up on communicating with the monkey, when he was "scolded and dragged by an adult monkey."

"The adult monkey that dragged Punch is probably the mother of the monkey with whom Punch tried to communicate. She probably felt that her baby was annoyed by Punch and got upset, expressing 'don't be mean,' the zoo said.

In the video, Punch runs to his stuffed orangutan toy after being dragged. However, as usual, he left the stuffed toy after a short while and was communicating with other monkeys. Watch the viral video below:

The zoo added that this was an anticipated challenge, saying that although the monkey has been scolded many times by others, no single monkey has shown serious aggression toward him.

While Punch is scolded, "he shows resilience and mental strength," the zoo said. It added, "we would like you to support Punch's effort rather than feel sorry for him."

ALSO READ