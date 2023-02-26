PUBG player kills father, injures mother in Pakistan

Pakistan police in the past recommended banning of the game after scores of incidents of killing by teenagers

By Agencies Published: Sun 26 Feb 2023, 12:29 AM

A teen PUBG enthusiast on Saturday killed his father and injured his mother after an exchange of harsh words when they objected to his addiction the game in Lower Dir district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to Mayar police, Hasnain opened fire on his parents in a fit of rage, killing his father Sher Baz Khan, 47, on the spot while his mother sustained critical injuries. A police team later shifted both the victims to district headquarters hospital in Timergarah. The killer had been arrested while a case was registered with Mayar police station.

Police in the past recommended that the government should ban the game after scores of incidents of killing by teenagers obsessed with game were reported across the country.

— agencies