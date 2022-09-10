Prince Harry, Meghan appear with Prince William and Kate

Police rescued another six on board
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan joined Prince William and wife Kate to look at the tributes and flowers left outside Windsor Castle on Saturday following the death of Queen Elizabeth.
It is the first time they have been seen so closely together since Harry and Meghan left their royal duties and moved to the United States.
The two princes and their wives took time to study the bouquets before waving to crowds of well-wishers who pressed against road barriers outside the gates of Windsor Castle on Saturday. All four were seen shaking hands and speaking with members of the public. It was the two couples’ first public appearance since the queen died on Thursday.
Earlier, Prince William made his first statement about the death of Queen Elizabeth II, saying “it will be some time before the reality of life without Grannie will truly feel real”.
William, who is now heir to the throne behind his father King Charles III, said in a statement on Saturday that the queen “was by my side at my happiest moments. And she was by my side during the saddest days of my life”.
William said the late queen provide “an example of service and dignity in public life that was from a different age, but always relevant to us all.”
