Pregnant Indian woman in 'critical condition' after husband shoots her in US: Report

Published: Wed 15 Nov 2023, 8:27 AM

A pregnant woman has been shot by husband in Chicago, according to Indian media reports.

It was reported that the couple had been having problems for a while, with Amal posting a video to social media in which he can be heard accusing his wife's brothers of causing a rift between them.

The husband, Amal, has been taken into custody while the wife, Meera, is in 'critical condition'.

ALSO READ: