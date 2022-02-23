Pope tells politicians to examine their consciences before God over Ukraine actions

More than 1,560 civilians have been killed and thousands of others arrested by the security forces since the military took power
World18 hours ago
Pope Francis on Wednesday said the threat of war in Ukraine had caused "great pain in my heart", and urged politicians to make a serious examination of conscience before God about their actions.
ALSO READ:
Speaking in a sombre tone at the end of his weekly general audience, Francis urged leaders to abstain from any moves that would cause further suffering for people and proclaimed Ash Wednesday, March 2, as an international day of fasting and prayer for peace.
More than 1,560 civilians have been killed and thousands of others arrested by the security forces since the military took power
World18 hours ago
Britain’s National Cyber Security Centre on British organisations to bolster their online defences
World18 hours ago
Iranian official says talks about prisoners are not linked to the nuclear agreement, rather associated with it
World19 hours ago
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the Kremlin was laying the ground for a full-scale invasion of Ukraine
World19 hours ago
European Union ambassadors began meeting on Tuesday to discuss sanctions.
World1 day ago
The treaties say Russia and the breakaway statelets will work to integrate their economies.
World1 day ago
I do think it's as serious a situation as that: Javid
World1 day ago
Last year, India recorded 87cm of rainfall during the season.
World1 day ago