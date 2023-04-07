Pope gives Good Friday procession a miss due to cold weather

War in Ukraine: Washington's support to Ukraine in 2014, reason for current conflict, Putin tells US envoy
US backing for Ukraine's Maidan protestors and coup in Kyiv led to taking relations to an all-time low, says Russian president
Pope Francis, who is recovering from bronchitis and last week spent three nights in hospital, will not attend the traditional "Way of the Cross" prayer service on Good Friday, the Vatican said.
It will be the first time that Francis, 86, has missed the annual service, which falls two days before Easter - Christianity's most important holiday - in the 10 years of his papacy.
"Due to the intense cold of the past days, Pope Francis will follow this evening's Way of the Cross from Casa Santa Marta, joining the prayer of those who will gather with the Diocese of Rome at the Colosseum," the Vatican said in a short statement.
Santa Marta is the Argentine pontiff's residence within the Vatican.
An unusual cold streak in Rome has seen night-time temperatures fall to 10 degrees Celsius (50 degrees Fahrenheit) this week.
Francis was discharged from a Rome hospital on April 1 after a three-night stay for a bronchial infection. The pontiff has suffered increasing health issues in recent years, and it was his second stay in hospital since 2021.
Ahead of the Way of the Cross, Francis presided over the celebration of the Passion of the Lord within St Peter's Basilica Friday afternoon, where he arrived in a wheelchair.
The pope has participated in various events since his hospital release, including washing the feet of 12 young prisoners on Holy Thursday.
On Sunday, he is expected to lead Easter mass at St Peter's Square.
US backing for Ukraine's Maidan protestors and coup in Kyiv led to taking relations to an all-time low, says Russian president
Ruling came in a summary case brought by airlines and civil aviation organisations led by Dutch carrier KLM that sought to halt the planned cuts
Representative Dave Dobos steps down after MIT confirms to news outlet in state that he attended the prestigious university in the 1970s and 1980 but did not receive a degree
The indigenous Pressurised Heavy Water reactors of 700MW each in fleet mode will be installed in towns in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Haryana states
Oscar-wining composer presented India's fourth highest civilian award by country's president in a ceremony attended by the Indian prime minister and other dignitaries
The perpetrator has turned himself in to police following the horrific incident that also wounded four others
Nasa expert suggests what to do for optimal viewing of the lunar spectacle
The entity was dealing in millions of stolen identities and account details