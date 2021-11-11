Pope Francis praises Muslim Council of Elders' efforts for peace

Pontiff meets with Islamic body's secretary-general in Vatican City

By Staff Reporter Published: Thu 11 Nov 2021, 6:04 PM Last updated: Thu 11 Nov 2021, 6:08 PM

His Holiness Pope Francis, Pontiff of the Catholic Church, has met Dr Sultan Al Remeithi, Secretary-General of the Muslim Council of Elders, and member of the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity in Vatican City.

During the meeting, Pope Francis praised the Muslim Council of Elders as a true partner in achieving peace and human fraternity around the world, at a time when the world requires the utmost efforts to address ongoing wars and conflicts that have caused millions of refugees and killed countless victims.

Pope Francis also affirmed the importance of the ‘Human Fraternity Document’ and described it as a source of inspiration for his continued work with His Eminence Dr Ahmed El-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar and Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders, as they mutually strive for global peace. The Pope also expressed his appreciation of the Muslim Council of Elders for their efforts in spreading the values of the ‘Human Fraternity Document’ through various initiatives.

Dr Sultan Al Remeithi said, “The Human Fraternity Document helped formulate a clear path to save the world from hate and discrimination. This was followed by Pope Francis’ encyclical, ‘Fratelli Tutti’ which expanded on the true meaning of human fraternity and the ways in which it can be successfully achieved.”

The Secretary-General of the Muslim Council of Elders also presented the Council’s efforts in spreading the values of the ‘Human Fraternity Document’ as well as the initiatives carried out by the ‘Higher Committee of Human Fraternity’ including the ‘Zayed Award for Human Fraternity’ and the ‘Abrahamic Family House’.