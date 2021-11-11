Pope Francis praises Muslim Council of Elders' efforts for peace

Illegal mining is surging again in the mineral-rich Amazon basin
World2 days ago
His Holiness Pope Francis, Pontiff of the Catholic Church, has met Dr Sultan Al Remeithi, Secretary-General of the Muslim Council of Elders, and member of the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity in Vatican City.
During the meeting, Pope Francis praised the Muslim Council of Elders as a true partner in achieving peace and human fraternity around the world, at a time when the world requires the utmost efforts to address ongoing wars and conflicts that have caused millions of refugees and killed countless victims.
Pope Francis also affirmed the importance of the ‘Human Fraternity Document’ and described it as a source of inspiration for his continued work with His Eminence Dr Ahmed El-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar and Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders, as they mutually strive for global peace. The Pope also expressed his appreciation of the Muslim Council of Elders for their efforts in spreading the values of the ‘Human Fraternity Document’ through various initiatives.
ALSO READ:
Dr Sultan Al Remeithi said, “The Human Fraternity Document helped formulate a clear path to save the world from hate and discrimination. This was followed by Pope Francis’ encyclical, ‘Fratelli Tutti’ which expanded on the true meaning of human fraternity and the ways in which it can be successfully achieved.”
The Secretary-General of the Muslim Council of Elders also presented the Council’s efforts in spreading the values of the ‘Human Fraternity Document’ as well as the initiatives carried out by the ‘Higher Committee of Human Fraternity’ including the ‘Zayed Award for Human Fraternity’ and the ‘Abrahamic Family House’.
Illegal mining is surging again in the mineral-rich Amazon basin
World2 days ago
The current price of the ticket is $450,000 per seat with around 300 reservations left at the new rate
World2 days ago
The panel is demanding testimony from former Trump campaign officials and others who participated in a “war room” ahead of the Capitol siege
World3 days ago
Before leaving the ISS neighbourhood, the four took a spin around the space station to take pictures
World3 days ago
The train travels at speeds of up to 127kmph through some of Florida’s most densely populated cities
World3 days ago
Former US President says the Paris agreement had created a framework to tackle climate change, but too little had been done since then
World3 days ago
Taxi driver tips off cops about suspicious passengers
World3 days ago
Tehreek-e-Labiak Pakistan was outlawed a year ago
World3 days ago