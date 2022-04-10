Pope calls for Easter truce in Ukraine leading to peace negotiations

Top diplomat Josep Borrell says the move will enhance the bloc’s interactions with the Ukrainian government
Pope Francis on Sunday called for an Easter truce in Ukraine, leading to negotiations and peace.
"Put the weapons down!" he said at the end of a Palm Sunday service for tens of thousands of people in St. Peter's Square.
"Let An Easter truce start. But not to rearm and resume combat but a truce to reach peace through real negotiations," he said.
