Poll shows UK's Sunak would lose leadership contest in final members' vote

The vote will take place later on Tuesday

By Reuters Published: Tue 19 Jul 2022, 5:48 PM

Rishi Sunak, frontrunner in the contest to become Britain's next prime minister, would lose to any of his remaining opponents if he makes it through to the final stage of the contest when rank and file party members get to vote, polling showed on Tuesday.

The YouGov poll of Conservative Party members showed Sunak would lose a runoff vote against either Kemi Badenoch, Liz Truss or Penny Mordaunt. The polling was published by Sky News.

Sunak won the most support in the third round of voting to find a replacement for Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday.

Sunak got 115 votes in the third ballot of Conservative lawmakers on Monday, ahead of Penny Mordaunt on 82 and Liz Truss on 71.

ALSO READ: