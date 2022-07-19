Poll shows UK's Sunak would lose leadership contest in final members' vote

The Russian military has declared a goal to cut off Ukraine’s entire Black Sea coast all the way to the Romanian border
Rishi Sunak, frontrunner in the contest to become Britain's next prime minister, would lose to any of his remaining opponents if he makes it through to the final stage of the contest when rank and file party members get to vote, polling showed on Tuesday.
The YouGov poll of Conservative Party members showed Sunak would lose a runoff vote against either Kemi Badenoch, Liz Truss or Penny Mordaunt. The polling was published by Sky News.
Sunak won the most support in the third round of voting to find a replacement for Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday.
Sunak got 115 votes in the third ballot of Conservative lawmakers on Monday, ahead of Penny Mordaunt on 82 and Liz Truss on 71.
Francis will apologise for the Church's role in schools that sought to erase native cultures
Temperatures likely to top 40ºC for the first time in England
We see a relatively stable regime in Russia, he says
The restrictions are in place until August 31
The aircraft was carrying tons of weapons, explosives
Moscow announced on Saturday that it would step up its military operations
EU member Bulgaria had until recently blocked any progress for the country's membership talks