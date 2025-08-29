  • search in Khaleej Times
Video: Polish F-16 jet crashes ahead of air show, pilot dead

According to a statement from the Polish military, no one on the ground was injured in the crash

Published: Fri 29 Aug 2025, 11:05 AM

Dubai mosques roll out new paid parking signs to prioritise worshippers

Dubai: New passport photo rules for Indian expats starting September 1

Watch: UAE launches major water pipeline project serving over 1 million Gazans

A Polish F-16 fighter jet crashed Thursday while preparing for an air show in the central city of Radom, killing the pilot, a government spokesperson said.

"Tragedy in Radom, during preparations for the air show, a F-16 jet crashed. Unfortunately, the pilot has died," Adam Szlapka wrote on X, adding that the defence minister was heading to the site of the accident.

According to a statement from the Polish military, no one on the ground was injured in the crash.

Videos published by Polish media showed the aircraft performing an acrobatic manoeuvre before crashing onto the runway in a ball of fire.

The Radom air show, about 100 kilometres (62 miles) south of Warsaw, is scheduled to take place this weekend. 