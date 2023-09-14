Police question London shopkeeper after video of his scuffle with woman sparks protests

In widely shared video, the owner of Peckham Hair and Cosmetics is seen holding a woman from behind as she hits him with a shopping basket

Denying that he tried to strangle the woman, the shop owner told the BBC that the video was taken “out of context”.

A shopkeeper in Peckham, southeast London, was questioned by the police after a video of him appearing to strangle a woman went viral and sparked protests. Sohail Sindho, who is from Pakistan, alleged that the woman tried to shoplift when she was denied a refund.

In the video, shared widely on social media, Sindho, 45, the owner of Peckham Hair and Cosmetics, is seen holding the woman from behind as she hits him with a shopping basket. The customer is carrying some items in one hand. At one point in the clip, the shopkeeper appears to wrap his hands around the woman’s neck and strangle her.

“Get off me, he's trying to strangle me…Call the police! Call the police!... This man just strangled me!” the woman says in the video.

The incident took place on Monday after which the video did rounds on the internet and sparked outrage. The following day, hundreds of protesters gathered outside Sindho’s shop, alleging that his act was racially motivated. Many were heard chanting “you touch one, you touch all” and carrying signs that read “keep your hands off black women”, reported the BBC.

The Metropolitan Police arrested the 31-year-old woman seen in the video on suspicion of assault on Tuesday and later released her on bail. Sindho wasn’t arrested but questioned under caution, the report added.

Denying that he tried to strangle the woman, Sindho told the BBC that the video was taken “out of context”. He alleged that the video was cropped and did not show the whole scenario. According to him, the woman grabbed some items worth $24 and was trying to leave after she was denied a refund.

The Daily Mail reported that the video prompted protesters to block the road and cover the shop’s shutter with cardboard signs reading “black women matter” and “black women deserve better”. Some pasted papers stating that the shop was “closing down”.

Sindho, however, maintained that he was not choking the woman. “No, I didn't. It looks like I am choking her. It's not choking. At the moment one hand was at the back, I was like detaining her,” Sindho said speaking to an ITV London reporter.

When asked if he would react the same way if he could go back in time, Sindho said, “No, I won't behave the same. I'd just want to keep her inside. It wasn't intentional, like, just get her round her neck randomly.”

Sindho also denied that he held the woman because she was Black. “Some people have said that it might have been racial because I am Pakistani and she is a black lady. That is absolutely not the truth,” he told the Daily Mail.

“I want you to know that 99 percent of my customers are people of colour. They are like my family. I don’t know what being racist means. I live and work in a multicultural place, and I am happy here and so is my family,” Sindho added.

