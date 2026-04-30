Three police officers shot dead in Iran's restive southeast

An attack on a police patrol in Iran's restive southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchistan killed three officers on Wednesday, the Fars news agency reported.

The official IRNA news agency reported on Wednesday morning that one officer had been killed and three wounded when "armed individuals opened fire on a police patrol" in Zahedan.

State TV later said one of the injured officers had died of his wounds. Several hours later Fars reported a third officer had died.

The police command of Sistan-Baluchestan province said that "efforts are underway to arrest the perpetrators of this assassination", IRNA reported.

Sistan-Baluchistan, which shares a long border with Pakistan and Afghanistan, has been the site of frequent clashes between security forces and insurgents or smugglers.

The province, one of the poorest in Shiite-majority Iran, hosts a significant population from the Baloch ethnic minority, which practises Sunni Islam.

In July last year, gunmen stormed a courthouse in the province's capital Zahedan, killing at least six people, an attack later claimed by Jaish al-Adl, an outlawed militant group designated a terrorist organisation by the United States.

In one of the deadliest attacks in the province, 10 police officers were killed in October 2024.