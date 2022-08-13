Police identify suspect who attacked Salman Rushdie

New York State Police say 24-year-old Hadi Matar from New Jersey stabbed the writer

Author Salman Rushdie, behind screen left, is tended to after he was attacked during a lecture. — AP

Published: Sat 13 Aug 2022, 2:33 AM

The New York State Police have identified the suspect, who attacked Salman Rushdie, as Hadi Matar, 24, from Fairview, New Jersey, while the motive behind the act is still unknown.

“The suspect has been identified as Hadi Matar, 24, from Fairview, New Jersey. Earlier today, approximately at 10.47am, the speaker Rushdie,75, and Henry Reese,73, had just arrived at the stage of the institution and shortly thereafter the suspect jumped out of the stage and attacked at least once in the neck and at least once in the abdomen,” State Police Troop Commander Major Eugene J. Staniszewski said in a news conference.

The police further said that several members of the institution and the audience quickly responded to the incident and took the suspect to the ground.

A doctor in the audience “immediately began first aid for Rushdie” after the stabbing, Major Staniszewski said. The authorities didn’t reveal much information about the suspect.

Earlier, New York Governor Kathy Hochul said the author is alive and has been transported to a local hospital.

“He is alive and has been transported, airlifted, to safety... The event moderator was attacked as well; he’s getting the care he needs at a local hospital,” she said.

The New York State Police said in a statement that a male suspect ran up onto the stage prior to a speaking event at the Chautauqua Institution in Chautauqua and attacked Rushdie.