Police arrest former Australian cricketer Michael Slater for alleged domestic violence
New South Wales Police confirm that they received the complaint on October 12
Former Australian cricketer Michael Slater has been arrested on Wednesday, after an alleged domestic violence incident last week.
The 51-year-old was taken on Wednesday morning to Manly police station, where he remains, as per the Sydney Morning Herald. New South Wales police confirmed that they received reports of a domestic violence incident alleged to have occurred on October 12.
“Officers attached to the Eastern Suburbs Police Area Command commenced an investigation yesterday [on Tuesday] after receiving reports of a domestic violence incident alleged to have occurred on Tuesday 12 October 2021,” NSW Police said in a statement on Wednesday. “Following inquiries, detectives attended a home at Manly about 9.20 am and spoke with a 51-year-old man. He has since been arrested and taken to Manly police station,” the statement added.
>> IPL 2021: Blood on your hands, commentator Slater slams Australian PM
>> 'Nothing happened': Warner, Slater deny reports of fight in Maldives bar
Slater played in 74 Test matches and 42 One Day Internationals for the men’s Australia national cricket team. During his test career which lasted for close to a decade, he smashed 5,312 runs before his 2004 retirement.
-
World
Police arrest former Australian cricketer Michael ...
New South Wales Police confirm that they received the complaint on... READ MORE
-
World
US vows to help free 17 Haiti hostages after...
Kidnappers are demanding $1 million for each of the captured... READ MORE
-
Americas
US: Jan 6 insurrection panel hold former Trump...
House committee probing Capitol riots votes unanimously on move READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Canada mandates vaccine for those...
New requirements apply to parliamentarians, staff, others, from... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
UAE: New tool to boost Covid safety at Expo 2020...
Model will predict impact on healthcare sector, generate real-time... READ MORE
-
MENA
Afghan delegation leaves for Moscow meeting
Official recognition of Taliban not under discussion, says Russian... READ MORE
-
World
Police arrest former Australian cricketer Michael ...
New South Wales Police confirm that they received the complaint on... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Kerala rains: Periyar riverbank areas put on high ...
Warnings come after three shutters of Idukki dam opened on Tuesday READ MORE
News
Gitex 2021: Your face will replace your Emirates ID card soon
19 October 2021
News
UAE ranked fourth best place to live and work, says global study
19 October 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Countries must work together to bring space benefits to all, say experts
4 votes | 18 October 2021
News
All Abu Dhabi government services to be online by 2021 end