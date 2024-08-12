Poland signs deal for 48 Patriot system launchers

Serviceman patrols in front of the Patriot air defence system during Polish military training on the missile systems at the airport in Warsaw, Poland, on February 7, 2023. — Reuters file

Poland signed on Monday a contract with Raytheon Polska and PGZ Huta Stalowa Wola for the production of 48 M903 launchers forming part of Patriot air defence systems worth $1.23 billion, the defence minister said.

"These launchers... will be produced in Poland," Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said during a visit to Sochaczew in central Poland.