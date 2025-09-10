Poland is ready to react to attacks, provocations, says PM Tusk

'The situation is serious, and no one doubts that we must prepare for various scenarios,' he said
Poland is ready to react to any attacks or provocations, the Polish Prime Minister said after the country shot down Russian drones that entered its airspace during a widespread Russian attack in western Ukraine.
"We are dealing with a large-scale provocation...We are ready to repel such provocations. The situation is serious, and no one doubts that we must prepare for various scenarios," Donald Tusk said.