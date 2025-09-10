  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Wed, Sep 10, 2025 | Rabi al-Awwal 18, 1447 | Fajr 04:45 | DXB partlycloudy.png35.3°C

Poland is ready to react to attacks, provocations, says PM Tusk

'The situation is serious, and no one doubts that we must prepare for various scenarios,' he said

Published: Wed 10 Sept 2025, 10:56 AM

Top Stories

UAE: Gaza, Sudan crises expose collapse in international system, Arab leaders warn

UAE: Gaza, Sudan crises expose collapse in international system, Arab leaders warn

Dubai: Gold steady after Israel’s attack on Qatar, close to its all-time high

Dubai: Gold steady after Israel’s attack on Qatar, close to its all-time high

Asia Cup: Dubai businessman announces over 700 free tickets for blue-collar workers

Asia Cup: Dubai businessman announces over 700 free tickets for blue-collar workers

Poland is ready to react to any attacks or provocations, the Polish Prime Minister said after the country shot down Russian drones that entered its airspace during a widespread Russian attack in western Ukraine.

"We are dealing with a large-scale provocation...We are ready to repel such provocations. The situation is serious, and no one doubts that we must prepare for various scenarios," Donald Tusk said.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Mark your calendar: Ultimate Golf Challenge returns for epic Season 3 in March 2026

thumb-image

UAE: New mall to open in Al Ain with gyms, swimming pool, clinic

thumb-image

Asia Cup: Tri-series win real confidence booster for Pakistan

thumb-image

Dubai launches first sand equestrian track in Hatta to boost tourism

thumb-image

Qatar PM urges Hamas to accept latest Gaza ceasefire, hostage deal

 