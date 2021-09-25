PM Modi meets people of Indian diaspora outside hotel in New York

Modi enjoys huge popularity among the Indian diaspora in the US, who constitute around 1.2 per cent of the country’s population

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted a large number of Indian-Americans, who gathered to meet him outside his hotel in New York on Friday evening (local time) during his visit to the United States.

Modi is in New York to address the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

On his arrival in Washington DC on Thursday, PM Modi received a warm welcome from the Indian diaspora living in the US. He also hailed the community as the country’s “strength”.

“Grateful to the Indian community in Washington DC for the warm welcome. Our diaspora is our strength. It is commendable how the Indian diaspora has distinguished itself across the world,” tweeted Modi.

Modi left Washington earlier in the day after holding a meeting with President Joe Biden and attending the Quad Summit.

The Prime Minister held bilateral meetings with US President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris. He also met his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison and Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga. Modi also participated in the first in-person Quad meeting after Covid-19.

He also held meetings with five global CEOs for potential investment in India on Thursday. Modi’s US visit will conclude on today, September 25, with an address at the United Nations General Assembly focusing on the pressing global challenges including the Covid-19 pandemic, the need to combat terrorism, climate change and other important issues.