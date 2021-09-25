PM Modi meets people of Indian diaspora outside hotel in New York
Modi enjoys huge popularity among the Indian diaspora in the US, who constitute around 1.2 per cent of the country’s population
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted a large number of Indian-Americans, who gathered to meet him outside his hotel in New York on Friday evening (local time) during his visit to the United States.
Modi is in New York to address the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).
Modi enjoys huge popularity among the Indian diaspora in the US, who constitute around 1.2 per cent of the country’s population.
On his arrival in Washington DC on Thursday, PM Modi received a warm welcome from the Indian diaspora living in the US. He also hailed the community as the country’s “strength”.
“Grateful to the Indian community in Washington DC for the warm welcome. Our diaspora is our strength. It is commendable how the Indian diaspora has distinguished itself across the world,” tweeted Modi.
Modi left Washington earlier in the day after holding a meeting with President Joe Biden and attending the Quad Summit.
The Prime Minister held bilateral meetings with US President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris. He also met his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison and Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga. Modi also participated in the first in-person Quad meeting after Covid-19.
He also held meetings with five global CEOs for potential investment in India on Thursday. Modi’s US visit will conclude on today, September 25, with an address at the United Nations General Assembly focusing on the pressing global challenges including the Covid-19 pandemic, the need to combat terrorism, climate change and other important issues.
-
Entertainment
Kangana Ranaut calls Nawazuddin Siddiqui 'one of...
Siddiqui is nominated in the Best Actor category for his role in the... READ MORE
-
Americas
Indian PM Modi invites US President Biden to...
Modi also praises US Vice President Kamala Harris as a source of... READ MORE
-
Americas
Indian PM Modi to address UN General Assembly...
Modi to discuss global challenges, including Covid-19 pandemic and... READ MORE
-
Entertainment
Actor Michael K. Williams' death caused by...
Emmy-nominated actor had been widely hailed for his role in The Wire READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020: 10 common Arabic words, phrases to know
As thousands of tourists are expected to arrive to the UAE for Expo... READ MORE
-
Americas
Indian PM Modi to address UN General Assembly...
Modi to discuss global challenges, including Covid-19 pandemic and... READ MORE
-
World
Malala pleads with world to protect Afghan girls' ...
The Nobel Peace Prize winner asks world leaders to ensure that the... READ MORE
-
Europe
Merkel makes final push for party, stability in...
German chancellor had planned to keep a low profile in polls as she... READ MORE
News
Video: Sandstorm engulfs Dubai on Friday as rain lashes parts of UAE
24 September 2021
Rest of Asia
India salon told to pay nearly $271,000 for botched haircut
24 September 2021
Weather
UAE weather: Rain forecast for parts of the country on Friday
24 September 2021
News
Video: Speeding SUV hits car on UAE road; Dh1,000 fine warning issued
24 September 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: 10 most common Arabic words, phrases to know
24 September 2021
News
UAE doctors: Get your kids vaccinated against the flu before winter
24 September 2021
News
UAE flights: Cebu Pacific to resume Manila-Dubai service from Sept 30
24 September 2021
Videos
KT Morning Chat: Abu Dhabi residents rush to get Covid booster shots ahead of deadline