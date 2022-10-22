Plane carrying five Germans goes missing off Costa Rica

He also strangled his wife; oldest daughter went to neighbour to call police
A small plane from Mexico with five German nationals on board disappeared off Costa Rica on Friday, Public Security Minister Jorge Torres announced.
"We have received an alert concerning a plane, a private flight from Mexico to the airport" in the eastern province of Limon, the minister said.
"This aircraft was carrying five passengers of German nationality," Torres said in a video message released by his ministry.
"The aircraft lost communication with the control tower near La Barra de Parismina in the Costa Rican Caribbean and we immediately activated the internal protocol" to locate it, the official said.
He added that the plane disappeared at 6pm (Saturday 0000 GMT).
After a few hours, the search was suspended due to nightfall and "bad weather" and would resume on Saturday, the minister said.
