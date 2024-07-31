Philippines, US navies hold joint exercise in South China Sea

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Philippine Foreign Minister Enrique Manalo shake hands after posing for a photo together with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Philippine Defence Minister Gilberto Teodoro, after their joint press conference at Camp Aguinaldo, in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, on Tuesday. — Reuters

Published: Wed 31 Jul 2024, 6:08 PM

The Philippines and United States navies conducted a joint maritime exercise in the South China Sea on Wednesday, the Philippine armed forces said.

The two allies began joint maritime activities in November to enhance how their militaries could operate in tandem at a time of growing tensions with China in the South China Sea.

The latest exercise, held inside the Philippines' exclusive economic zone, included two vessels and was designed to enhance communication and operational coordination between the two navies, Manila's military said in a statement.

"These joint exercises with our ally are crucial in enhancing our naval capabilities and ensuring that we can effectively collaborate to safeguard our maritime interests," Philippine military chief Romeo Brawner was quoted as saying in the statement.

On Tuesday, US State Secretary Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin held talks with their Philippine counterparts in which Washington pledged funding of $500 million to beef up Manila's military and coast guard. Security engagements between the treaty partners have increased under Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who has pivoted closer to Washington and away from his predecessor's foreign policy stance of deepening relations with China. More funds could come next year, a diplomatic source told Reuters on Wednesday. "There is a possibility that next year there might be additional budget for the air force," said the source, who asked not to be named for lack of authority to speak publicly on the matter.

The Philippines defense department has expressed interest to purchase US F-16 jets, the source added.