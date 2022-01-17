UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Food

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Philippines election body dismisses petition to bar Marcos from election

The case is just one of several filed with COMELEC seeking to disqualify the late dictator's son.

Reuters file
Reuters file

By Reuters

Published: Mon 17 Jan 2022, 7:20 AM

The Philippines poll commission on Monday threw out a petition seeking to bar the son of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos from running in this year's presidential election.

The Commission on Election's (COMELEC) second division dismissed the complaint seeking to cancel Ferdinand Marcos Jr's candidacy papers, the lawyers in the petition said.

The case is just one of several filed with COMELEC seeking to disqualify the late dictator's son from running in this year's election.


More news from World