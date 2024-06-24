Philippine rights activist Leila de Lima cleared of all criminal charges

Leila de Lima arrives to attend a court hearing in Muntinlupa, suburban Manila, on June 24, 2024. Photo: AFP

Published: Mon 24 Jun 2024, 4:08 PM

Philippine human rights campaigner Leila de Lima was cleared of all criminal charges on Monday, ending years of legal battles for one of the most vocal critics of former president Rodrigo Duterte and his deadly drug war.

The former senator and justice minister had spent a decade investigating "death squad" killings allegedly orchestrated by Duterte until she was arrested in 2017 and spent more than six years in prison.

"I am now completely free and vindicated. It's very liberating," an emotional de Lima told reporters as she emerged from the southern Manila courtroom.

The 64-year-old vowed that Duterte will not go scot-free for the drug war killings as well as her imprisonment.

"This is my message to the former president, Mr Duterte: Now it's your turn to answer for your sins against the people."

De Lima had been freed on bail in November last year, having earlier been cleared of the two other drugs charges.

The last case concerned allegations she took money from inmates inside the country's largest prison to allow them to sell drugs while she was justice minister from 2010-2015.

"The prosecution was not able to prove the guilt of all the accused beyond reasonable doubt," regional trial court judge Gener Gito wrote in his verdict acquitting de Lima and four other defendants of illegal drug trading.

De Lima was a sitting senator when she was arrested in 2017 and spent more than six years in jail while on trial for three drug trafficking charges.

She described the cases as payback for her efforts to investigate Duterte's drug war, first as head of the government's independent human rights body, then as justice minister and during her term as a senator.

She had maintained that the charges, which carried a maximum penalty of life in prison, were fabricated to silence her from criticising Duterte's narcotics crackdown that left thousands dead.

Multiple witnesses, including prison gang bosses, died or recanted their testimonies during the lengthy trials.

Also dismissed on Monday was a second charge alleging de Lima had persuaded a former employee to ignore a 2016 summons issued by the House of Representatives for a hearing on the trade of illegal drugs in Philippine prisons.