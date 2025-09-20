  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Sat, Sep 20, 2025 | Rabi al-Awwal 28, 1447 | Fajr 04:49 | DXB clear.png36°C

British couple freed by Taliban after nearly 8 months arrives back in UK

Taliban officials have refused to detail why the couple was arrested in February as they were returning to their home

Published: Sat 20 Sept 2025, 5:46 PM

Top Stories

Meet young UAE inventor who plans to create AI linked to Emirati culture

Meet young UAE inventor who plans to create AI linked to Emirati culture

UAE's Etihad flights face check-in delays amid cyberattack on European airport systems

UAE's Etihad flights face check-in delays amid cyberattack on European airport systems

UAE doctors warn of health risks as residents turn to new weight loss drugs

UAE doctors warn of health risks as residents turn to new weight loss drugs

An elderly British couple released by the Taliban after almost eight months in detention in Afghanistan arrived back in the UK on Saturday, an AFP journalist witnessed.

Peter Reynolds, 80, and his wife Barbie, 76, arrived at London Heathrow airport from Qatar, which played a major role in negotiating their release. Barbie Reynolds smiled broadly as the couple walked through the arrivals, but did not talk to reporters.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Dubai Police warn of fake Global Village ticket sites offering 'discounted prices'

thumb-image

Dubai: Kartik Aaryan flaunts his new iPhone 17 in front of Burj Khalifa

thumb-image

Du's 6G vision: Du's strategy for UAE's tech future

thumb-image

Dubai Miracle Garden announces opening date for Season 14

thumb-image

GFS Developments announces the launch of Coventry Residence in Dubai Industrial City

 

Taliban officials have refused to detail why the couple was arrested in February as they were returning to their home.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"We've been treated very well. We're looking forward to seeing our children," said Barbie, standing next to her bearded husband, near a plane on the tarmac of Kabul airport.

"We are looking forward to returning to Afghanistan if we can. We are Afghan citizens," she added.

The couple were married in Kabul in 1970, and have spent almost two decades living in Afghanistan running educational programmes for women and children. They also became official Afghan citizens.

When the Taliban returned to power in 2021, the couple remained in Afghanistan against the advice of the British embassy.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi in a statement posted on social media said the couple were handed over to the UK's special representative to the country Richard Lindsay.

"Two British nationals named Peter and Barbara Reynolds, who had violated the laws of Afghanistan, were released from custody today following the judicial process," Balkhi added.

The couple were first held in a maximum security facility, "then in underground cells, without daylight, before being transferred" to the intelligence services in Kabul, according to UN experts.

In late July, the independent UN human rights experts called for the Taliban government to free the pair warning of the "rapid deterioration" of their physical and mental health, stating that they "risk irreparable harm or even death".

Their family had made repeated pleas about their ailing health after their arrest.