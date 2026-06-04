At least 4 killed in plane crash in Croatia's Istria region  

Several people were killed when a small plane crashed on Thursday in the northwestern Croatian region of Istria, near the Adriatic town of Medulin, state news agency Hina reported, citing police.

According to unofficial information, four people were found dead and rescuers were searching for two more people.

No one from the Istrian police was immediately available to comment.

The police said that emergency services, police and firefighters were at the site, Hina reported.

The plane took off from Germany, Index.hr portal reported.