People evacuated, 5 sent to hospital after possible carbon monoxide exposure in Florida prison

New direct flight from Dubai offers residents an opportunity to enjoy their vacation in a place with a lot to explore
People were evacuated from a federal prison camp in Florida on Sunday for suspected carbon monoxide exposure that sent two employees and three inmates to the hospital, U.S. Bureau of Prisons officials said.
The incident occurred at around 2:45 a.m. Sunday in the minimum-security Sumterville Coleman Satellite Prison Camp within the Federal Correctional Complex, Coleman — the same complex where disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar was stabbed multiple times earlier this month. The complex has reportedly been experiencing staffing shortages.
Prison employees contacted emergency medical services Sunday and isolated the area to provide treatment to those at risk for exposure, Bureau of Prisons officials said. No other people in custody were injured, and “at no time was the public in danger,” officials said in a press release.
There are more than 450 adult inmates incarcerated at the camp, according to the federal government.
ALSO READ:
New direct flight from Dubai offers residents an opportunity to enjoy their vacation in a place with a lot to explore
UNICEF calls for safe, legal and accessible pathways for children to seek protection in Europe
Their video captioned "When you're out in the countryside and there's no public transport" — racked up over 50,000 views in just one day
Army and navy officials are working to reopen five jammed gates that were affecting the flow of Yamuna river
On the picket lines, actors and writers are demanding fair wages and protection against artificial intelligence
Pakistan army issues warning two days after 12 of its soldiers died in two attacks by militants
In a resurfaced clip on TikTok, the Prince of Wales walks up to a child in the crowd, who then calls him 'government'
The UAE's National Centre of Meteorology also detected the temblor