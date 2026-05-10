Passengers aboard virus-hit cruise ship set to disembark starting 11am, operator says

All passengers on board the MV Hondius as well as some crew members will begin disembarkation from about 0700 GMT (11am UAE time) on Sunday (May 10), cruise operator Oceanwide Expeditions said on Saturday (May 9).

The company said in a statement that the ship was expected to arrive in Granadilla, Tenerife, at 0430 GMT, and once disembarked, those on board "will be transferred immediately to their allocated aircraft".

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