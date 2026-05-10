Passengers aboard virus-hit cruise ship set to disembark starting 11am, operator says

Once disembarked, those on board 'will be transferred immediately to their allocated aircraft', cruise operator Oceanwide Expeditions noted

  • PUBLISHED: Sun 10 May 2026, 8:11 AM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

All passengers on board the MV Hondius as well as some crew members will begin disembarkation from about 0700 GMT (11am UAE time) on Sunday (May 10), cruise operator Oceanwide Expeditions said on Saturday (May 9).

The company said in a statement that the ship was expected to arrive in Granadilla, Tenerife, at 0430 GMT, and once disembarked, those on board "will be transferred immediately to their allocated aircraft".

Recommended For You

Rubio says US expects Iran response on proposal later Friday

Rubio says US expects Iran response on proposal later Friday

Bahrain authorities bust group linked to Iran's IRGC, arrest 41 people

Bahrain authorities bust group linked to Iran's IRGC, arrest 41 people

Israel issues evacuation warnings for villages in southern Lebanon ahead of attacks

Israel issues evacuation warnings for villages in southern Lebanon ahead of attacks

Peace hangs in balance as US awaits Iran's response to proposal to end war

Peace hangs in balance as US awaits Iran's response to proposal to end war

Bahrain confirms suspects had 'direct contact' with IRGC, collected funds to be sent to Iran

Bahrain confirms suspects had 'direct contact' with IRGC, collected funds to be sent to Iran

 

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

Bahrain authorities bust group linked to Iran's IRGC, arrest 41 people

2

Rubio says US expects Iran response on proposal later Friday

3

Three injured as UAE engages 2 ballistic missiles, 3 drones from Iran on May 8

4

Over 65,000 UAE residents, firms get loan relief, fee waivers amid regional conflict

5

Ajman Police remind of 'Remote Bail' after woman held overnight for Instagram comment