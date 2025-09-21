Partial solar eclipse on Sept 21; where stargazers can watch live

Skywatchers in some parts of the world will witness a celestial wonder as a partial solar eclipse will be seen on September 21.

This occurs when the moon passes between the Earth and the sun, covering half of the solar body, creating a darkened yet disk-like glow.

Earlier this month, UAE residents were left in wonder as an unusually long lunar eclipse graced the skies for 82 minutes; images of the moon in different stages of the eclipse flooded social media, stargazers waited for hours, as the Blood Moon rose over the Emirates.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

While September 21's solar eclipse promises to be a treat for the eyes, it is essential to avoid looking at the event with your naked eye. Looking at the sun directly without specialised eclipse glasses is extremely harmful, and can lead to immediate and permanent loss of vision.

The partial solar eclipse can be seen in Australia, Antarctica, American Samoa, Cook Islands, Fiji, French Polynesia, Kiribati, New Caledonia, New Zealand, Niue, Norfolk Island, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tokelau, Tongo, Tuvalu, Vanuatu, and Wallis and Futuna, according to Time and Date.

While UAE residents will not see the event unfold in the sky, astronomy enthusiasts in the country can tune into a livestream hosted by Time and Date, starting at 10pm UAE time; maximum eclipse occurs at 11.41pm.

According to Space.com, only 0.2 per cent of the world's population — will see the solar eclipse first hand from island nations including New Zealand, Samoa and Tonga.