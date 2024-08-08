Paris 'flying taxi' test flights scrapped during Olympics

A Volocity air taxi flies during a demonstration flight at Paris–Le Bourget Airport on June 20, 2023. -- AFP file

Test flights of so-called flying taxis -- futuristic drones capable of transporting people -- have been scrapped in Paris during the Olympics as the certification for the engine has not come through, its promoters told AFP Thursday.

German manufacturer Volocopter has been conducting test flights in the Paris region for several years and had lobbied hard for authorisation from European authorities in time for the Olympics.

The company has partnered with French airport operator ADP, the capital's metro and bus operator RATP, and the Paris regional government.

Certification for VoloCity, the engine conceived and made by Volocopter, had been delayed by a few weeks over its motors, ADP deputy CEO Edward Arkwright said.

"We are a little disappointed, but in any case we had said that we would not make any compromises with security," he added.

Volocopter CEO Dirk Hoke said the delay was due to "an American supplier who was not capable of providing what he had promised".

He said the motors would be sent back to France next week but not in time for the test flights to be held in Paris before the Olympics close.

Initially, test flights had been due to take place during the Games, landing on a float on the Seine near the Austerlitz railway station in southeastern Paris.