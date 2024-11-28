Palestinian president names interim successor if he has to leave post

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas speaks during a press conference at Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Spain, on September 19, 2024. — Reuters file

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has named a temporary successor who would take over from him should he die or leave his post, addressing concerns of a possible power vacuum following his departure.

In a statement released late on Wednesday, Abbas said the chairman of the Palestinian National Council should serve as interim president for no more than 90 days, during which presidential elections should be held.

The current chairman of the Palestinians' top decision-making body is Rawhi Fattouh, 75, who also served briefly as a stop-gap leader following the death of Yasser Arafat in 2004.

Abbas, 89, has been Palestinian president since 2005 and has had regular health problems in recent years, prompting repeated speculation on who might replace him when he finally stands aside.

He does not have a deputy and a source told Reuters earlier this month that Saudi Arabia had pressed him to appoint one. Wednesday's announcement clears up uncertainty over what should happen when he dies, but Fattouh was not named as his deputy, meaning there was still no visibility on who might replace Abbas in the long term. Israel's Agriculture Minister Avi Dichter, a member of the inner security cabinet, told a group of foreign reporters this week that the Israeli army would take over the West Bank if someone from the militant group Hamas tried to become president.

Abbas was elected to a four-year term in 2005, but no presidential ballot has been held since and he is now deeply unpopular, with a September opinion poll showing 89 per cent of Palestinians in the West Bank wanted him to resign.