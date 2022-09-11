Pakistani PM to visit London next week, may attend Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

Shahbaz Sharif will also travel to New York to address the UN General Assembly session on September 23

Shahbaz Sharif. — File photo

By ANI Published: Sun 11 Sep 2022, 11:33 PM

Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif will embark on a visit to the UK on September 18, where he will likely attend the funeral of British Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away on Thursday evening, local media reported.

Before leaving for his trip to London on September 18, the Pakistani PM will visit Samarkand to attend the two-day Shanghai Cooperation Organisation scheduled on September 15 and 16, ARY News reported citing sources.

Sharif will then return to Pakistan and then after two days will embark on a London visit, where he will attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. He will also hold meetings with the political leaders during the visit, ARY News reported.

Later, on September 19, Shahbaz Sharif will travel to New York to address the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session on September 23.

“He will then return to Pakistan after his UNGA address,” sources said.

Earlier on Friday, President Arif Alvi and PM Shahbaz Sharif separately visited the British High Commission to offer condolences on the demise of Queen Elizabeth II, the Express Tribune reported.

They met with British High Commissioner Christian Turner and expressed grief over the Queen’s death on behalf of the government and the people of Pakistan. The two leaders also recorded their remarks in the condolence book placed at the high commission.

“Her sad passing away marks an end of an era spanning over a period of seven decades, which was characterized by Her Majesty’s graceful service to the British people and the Commonwealth,” President Alvi wrote in the condolence book.

“Her Majesty’s life was devoted to public service and she performed her duties with dignity. I will always cherish my memory of seeing her as a 12-year-old when she came to Pakistan in 1961,” he further wrote.

“She was a symbol of poise, grace and dignity,” Alvi added.

Prime Minister Sharif wrote that besides her services for the public interest, the Queen remained a symbol of unity and brotherhood.