Pakistani PM, Qatari Emir discuss measures to boost cooperation

Members grappled with deepening rifts in their ranks and held contentious talks
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the Emir of Qatar, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, on Sunday discussed a wide array of mutually beneficial issues and exchanged views to further strengthen the excellent cooperation between the two countries in diverse fields, including in the economic and investment sectors.
During a meeting, the prime minister appreciated Qatar’s consistent support to the development projects in Pakistan and highlighted the vast opportunities of cooperation between the two countries.
The Emir lauded the contribution of Pakistani manpower in Qatar’s development and especially referred to the excellent performance of Pakistani security authorities during the FIFA Football World Cup 2022 hosted by Qatar, the PM Office Media Wing said in a statement.
During the meeting, both leaders also discussed further cementing of bilateral cooperation, investment, trade opportunities and sending of more Pakistani skilled workers to Qatar.
The Emir welcomed the prime minister and reiterated his keen interest in strengthening the economic cooperation between Qatar and Pakistan. He also reiterated his resolve to continue Qatar’s cooperation and support in the development and progress of Pakistan.
The Emir also accepted an invitation from the prime minister to visit Pakistan.
Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Qatar on a two-day official visit where he would participate in the 5th United Nations conference on the Least Developed Countries (LDCs).
The conference, being held from March 5-9, will consider steps for accelerating sustainable development in the least developed countries, helping them make progress on the road to prosperity.
Members grappled with deepening rifts in their ranks and held contentious talks
Talks focussed on the situation along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh
They chatted for roughly 10 minutes on the sidelines of the G20 conference in New Delhi
New digital driving licence to be recognised by all member states, with individuals disqualified from driving in one country to be similarly disqualified from driving across the EU
Recall effective only for US and Canada markets and covers automaker's Rogue model from the 2014 through 2020 model years, as well as Rogue Sports from 2017 through 2022
Compounds called PFAS linked to several types of cancers, cardiovascular disease, fertility problems and developmental disorders in children said to be leaching into soils via sewage
In 2022, women held 24.5 per cent of director seats across the global index versus 22.6 per cent in 2021
The moves announced Wednesday promise critical relief to some people with diabetes