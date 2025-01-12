Pakistani man's death in Cyprus: Probe ordered after autopsy reveals bullet wound

Cyprus' chief prosecutor appointed an independent investigator Sunday to oversee a criminal probe into the death of a Pakistani man who was allegedly shot by police earlier this month.

Attorney General George L. Savvides said in a statement that the decision followed a briefing by the chief of police regarding the ongoing inquiry into the incident.

Savvides said he had appointed an independent "criminal investigator in relation to the circumstances of the death of a young man from Pakistan".

"Senior Counsel of the Republic, Mr. Ninos Kekkos, will lead the investigations being conducted by the police."

The move comes a day after authorities said the Pakistani national was fatally shot with a police service weapon.

The announcement followed a postmortem exam that contradicted an initial forensic analysis ruling out criminal circumstances.

According to the postmortem, a bullet wound was found on the right side of the man's back.

Police found the 24-year-old's body in a field in a suburb of the capital Nicosia on January 6, a national holiday.

Several days later, police disclosed an earlier incident in which officers had fired shots during an attempt to intercept and arrest suspects, saying the death could be connected.