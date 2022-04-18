Pakistani court sentences six men to death for lynching Sri Lankan

A mob of factory employees tortured and burned the manager in December last year over accusations of blasphemy

Sri Lankan airport workers stand next to a casket carrying remains of a Sri Lankan manager who was lynched by a mob in Sialkot. — AP file

By Reuters Published: Mon 18 Apr 2022, 8:32 PM Last updated: Mon 18 Apr 2022, 8:41 PM

A Pakistani court sentenced six men to death on Monday for lynching the Sri Lankan manager of a factory in eastern Pakistan last year, the case’s public prosecutor said.

The Anti-Terrorism Court gave life sentences to seven others, while 67 people were sentenced to two years each for involvement in the lynching, he said, declining to be named.

A mob of factory employees in eastern Pakistan tortured and burned the Sri Lankan manager in December last year over accusations of blasphemy.

Television footage showed crowds of hundreds of people in the streets of Sialkot, in the heart of Pakistan's most heavily industrialised region where much of the country's export industry is based.