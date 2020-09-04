Video: 'Fascinating' film on Pakistan's people, culture and cricket launched in UK

Peter Oborne, a senior British journalist, came up with the idea of the short film during a trip to Pakistan in 2019.

A short film entitled "Peter Oborne: The People of Pakistan" was launched at the Pakistan High Commission here on Thursday.

The film gives a fascinating account of the people, culture, scenic beauty and cricket of Pakistan, according to a statement of Pakistan High Commission London issued here.

Peter Oborne, a senior British journalist, came up with the idea of the film during his successful cricketing and tourism trip to Pakistan in 2019, along with a 25-member group comprising British journalists, authors, parliamentarians, business people and amateur cricketers.

The film was shot and produced by a British filmmaker Ahmed Peerbux who was part of the visiting group.

The tour was so fascinating and entertaining that Peter decided to make a short film on it. A running commentary by Peter is featured in the film.

Speaking on the occasion, Peter Oborne commended the exceptional cricketing talent, the culture of generous hospitality and resilience of the people of Pakistan, and the natural beauty and tourism potential of the country.

He shared a unique and fascinating account of the country and its potential in diverse fields.

Oborne also thanked High Commissioner, Mohammad Nafees Zakaria for organising the launch at the High Commission.

In his concluding remarks, the High Commissioner thanked Peter Oborne for positively projecting Pakistan through his talks, articles, books and documentaries.

He hoped that the film would reflect the true image of Pakistan which is beautiful, progressive and peaceful. The High Commissioner appreciated him for spearheading a campaign for the award of Nobel Prize to great Pakistani philanthropist late Abdul Sattar Edhi, a few years ago. The High Commissioner also appreciated filmmaker Ahmed Peerbuxfor putting a lot of effort and hard work in shooting and producing the film.

He also thanked the United Bank Limited for joining hands with the High Commission in sponsoring the film.

Oborne is a senior and well-respected British journalist who has worked for several mainstream media organisations in the UK.

He is also a cricket enthusiast and has written two authentic books on the history of cricket in Pakistan, namely 'The Wounded Tiger' and 'White on Green'. Oborne has been taking teams of amateur cricketers from the UK to Pakistan for the last several years.