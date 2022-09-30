Pakistan: Prime Minister's House 'debugged' to prevent further audio leaks

Flooding had cut the 84-year-old woman off from the rest of her community; she couldn't escape on her own because she needed a walker to get around
A top panel constituted to probe the embarrassing audio leaks from the Pakistan Prime Minister's House has finished combing and debugging the sprawling premises on Friday, officials said. The issue of audio leaks hit social media last week, when a taped conversation between Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and his principal secretary Tauqeer Shah sent social media into meltdown.
Another audio of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's conversation with PTI leaders was leaked on Friday.
In the recent leaked audio, three PTI leaders including Asad Umer, Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Azam Khan could be heard talking about the American cypher with Khan, the party's Chairman.
On Wednesday an audio clip featuring Khan talking about the alleged conspiracy to topple his government was leaked.
The combing of the premises nestled in the foothills of the Margalla was conducted days after the National Security Committee approved the formation of a high-powered committee to probe the audio leaks from the Prime Minister's Office that triggered demands for Sharif's resignation.
ALSO READ:
“They have conducted a thorough inspection of the building, and the team was also monitoring mobile phone data and laptops of employees and officers of the PM House and Office," the Dawn newspaper reported.
The Pakistan government on Thursday said it was taking necessary steps, including changing some standard operating procedures (SOPs) to secure the Prime Minister's House, under which no staff and officers were allowed to take their mobile phone inside the premises.
The phones are collected at the entrance and returned after office hours, the report said.
Sharif on Tuesday called the controversial audio leaks a serious 'security lapse' and said a high-powered inquiry committee would probe into the fiasco.
Meanwhile, a cyber security department is being formed at the PM House to be headed by a director general.
Waiters and low-ranked staff were under strict watch and their access to Sharif has been restricted.
Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar said on Thursday that state institutions had conducted an exercise to secure the PMO's security, and confirmed some SOP of the PM House's security had been changed.
He added that legislation was the need of the hour in the context of modern technology, especially in cyber security.
Many sensitive matters are discussed in important places where the environment should be such that everyone is 100 per cent satisfied with making national decisions in a secure environment, he added.
Flooding had cut the 84-year-old woman off from the rest of her community; she couldn't escape on her own because she needed a walker to get around
The meeting is ahead of another discussion on the mysterious leaks discovered in the Nord Stream gas pipeline, off the coasts of Sweden and Denmark
Audience habits changing, more people accessing news online, says broadcaster
The Finnish government justified its decision saying the continued arrivals of visitors from Russia was endangering the country’s international relations
Russian President Vladimir Putin to preside over ceremony to incorporate Ukraine's Lugansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions
Kyiv has called for more military aid in response to the anticipated annexations; Western countries vow not to recognise Russian-organised referenda
Of the 15,910 individuals impacted by the institution's failings, 50 lost their properties as a result being unable to meet their repayments
The new leader will be chosen by secret ballot during the ITU's plenipotentiary conference, its main decision-making body