Pakistan: Police arrest father suspected of killing newborn daughter

The suspect was arrested in a nearby district.

Alamy file

By Reuters Published: Thu 10 Mar 2022, 1:49 PM

Pakistan police on Thursday arrested a man suspected of shooting dead his seven-day-old baby girl because he wanted his first-born to be a boy, a case that has triggered an outpouring of public anger.

The baby named Jannat, which means heaven in Urdu, was shot multiple times on Monday, said police in the central city of Mianwali.

The suspect was arrested in a nearby district, police officer Inam-ur-Rehman said in a statement.

Human rights groups say girls and women face regular violence for a variety of reasons in Pakistan, which sits three spots above the bottom of the World Economic Forum’s 2021 gender Gap Index.