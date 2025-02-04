Pakistan PM welcomes Al Sharaa taking over as Syria president

Ahmed al-Sharaa. Photo: Reuters

Pakistan Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif hoped that Ahmed Al Sharaa taking over as president of Syria would bring progress and peace to the war-torn country.

“We welcome Mr. Ahmed Al Sharaa’s assumption of office as president of the Syrian Arab Republic during the transitional phase and hope that the new leadership will be able to bring peace, progress and prosperity to the brotherly people of Syria,” Sharif said in a statement.

Thousands of people have died and millions of people were forced to leave Syria during the civil war. But many of them are returning to their home country, hoping peace will bring stability to the country.

Political leaders around the world hoped that peace and normalcy would return to Syria and urged all the parties to work towards bringing peace to the country.

The UN high commissioner for refugees Filippo Grandi urged the international community to back Syria’s reconstruction efforts to facilitate the return of millions of refugees. Al Sharaa will visit Turkey on Tuesday on his second international visit since he took over after Bashar Al Assad in December. He earlier visited Saudi Arabia to boost economic ties and finance reconstruction of the war-ravaged economy. ALSO READ: UAE leaders congratulate Ahmed Al Sharaa on becoming Syria's interim president