Pakistan: PM Imran Khan to address nation today, says information minister

Parliament set to debate no-confidence motion against the PM today.

Agencies file

By Reuters Published: Thu 31 Mar 2022, 12:31 PM Last updated: Thu 31 Mar 2022, 12:32 PM

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the nation on Thursday, ahead of a vote to oust him, the country's information minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Twitter.

An embattled Khan faces a no-confidence vote, which could take place between Thursday and Monday. He has lost his parliamentary majority after his main ally, Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM), quit the government and joined the opposition on Wednesday.

ALSO READ: