Ukraine cyberattack: Computers hit by data-wiping software as fears of full-scale Russian invasion rise
Cybersecurity experts are racing to pick apart the malicious program.
World
Prime Minister Imran Khan and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday held a one on one meeting in Moscow with a wide-ranging agenda in focus relating to bilateral matters and regional developments.
The two leaders reviewed the entire array of bilateral relations including economic and energy cooperation, particularly the Pakistan Stream gas pipeline.
The regional situation including the developing scenario of Ukraine also came under discussion.
PM Imran Khan, earlier on his arrival at Kremlin – the executive headquarters of the Russian Federation - was warmly received by President Putin.
This is the first bilateral visit by a Pakistani prime minister to Russia after a gap of 23 years and is being termed as a historic step to renew relations between the two countries.
On the invitation of President Putin, Khan arrived in the Russian capital on Wednesday on a two-day visit where he was given a guard of honour at the airport.
The prime minister is accompanied by a high-level delegation, including federal ministers Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Asad Umar and Hammad Azhar, Commerce Advisor Abdur Razzak Dawood, National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf and Member of the National Assembly Amir Mahmood Kiyani.
Please maintain calm, remain safe wherever you are: Embassy tells Indian nationals in Ukraine.
World
Russia has launched massive air and ground assault on the neighbouring country
World
The ministry denied reports that its aircraft had been downed over Ukraine.
World
The British prime minister had earlier announced an initial tranche of sanctions on Russian banks and individuals
World
The Ukrainian police said Russia had carried out 203 attacks since the beginning of the day
World
'This Russian aggression is unnecessary and unprovoked'
World
A ground invasion may be imminent
World