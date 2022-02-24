Pakistan PM Imran Khan, Russia’s Putin discuss bilateral matters, regional developments in meeting

This is the first bilateral visit by a Pakistani prime minister to Russia after a gap of 23 years.

APP

By APP Published: Thu 24 Feb 2022, 4:55 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday held a one on one meeting in Moscow with a wide-ranging agenda in focus relating to bilateral matters and regional developments.

The two leaders reviewed the entire array of bilateral relations including economic and energy cooperation, particularly the Pakistan Stream gas pipeline.

The regional situation including the developing scenario of Ukraine also came under discussion.

PM Imran Khan, earlier on his arrival at Kremlin – the executive headquarters of the Russian Federation - was warmly received by President Putin.

This is the first bilateral visit by a Pakistani prime minister to Russia after a gap of 23 years and is being termed as a historic step to renew relations between the two countries.

On the invitation of President Putin, Khan arrived in the Russian capital on Wednesday on a two-day visit where he was given a guard of honour at the airport.

ALSO READ:

The prime minister is accompanied by a high-level delegation, including federal ministers Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Asad Umar and Hammad Azhar, Commerce Advisor Abdur Razzak Dawood, National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf and Member of the National Assembly Amir Mahmood Kiyani.