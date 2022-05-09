Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to visit US this month: Report

SU-24 bombers and a helicopter over Snake Island were among those shot down
World23 hours ago
Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is set to visit the United States in the middle of this month, local media reported on Monday.
Citing diplomatic sources, The News International reported that Bilawal is visiting the US on the invitation of United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
The US Secretary of State recently held a telephonic conversation with Bilawal.
Marking the 75th anniversary of the US-Pakistan relations, Blinken, during his talks with the Pakistani foreign minister expressed the desire to strengthen the bilateral relations between the two countries.
This comes at a significant juncture as former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan had levelled charges against the US for conspiring to oust him from power. The US State Department, however, had refuted all the allegations, saying that there is no truth to them.
ALSO READ:
The phone call to Bilawal was the first contact between the foreign ministers of the two countries in quite a while.
On September 24, 2021, then-FM Shah Mehmood Qureshi met Secretary Blinken on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session in New York.
SU-24 bombers and a helicopter over Snake Island were among those shot down
World23 hours ago
About 90 people were taking shelter in its basement
World1 day ago
Authorities suspect a gas leak caused an explosion at the iconic resort on Friday
World1 day ago
The man was throwing Molotov cocktails at vehicles near the officers' station
World1 day ago
World Health Organization document 200 attacks on healthcare facilities in the country
World1 day ago
CIA director Bill Burns says intelligence agencies see no sign that Moscow is prepared to deploy tactical nuclear weapons
World1 day ago
The last estimates suggest that about 200 civilians were still trapped in the Soviet-era tunnels and bunkers
World1 day ago
The device was discovered in the basement of a building housing the office of Ria Novosti
World1 day ago